New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Dairy firm Parag Milk Foods Ltd has reported a 16 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.21 crore for the September quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 25.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 15 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Total income rose to Rs 878.43 crore in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from Rs 803.74 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on November 11.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd, established in 1992, is one of the leading dairy firms in the country. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Manchar in Maharashtra, Palamaner in Andhra Pradesh, and Sonipat in Haryana.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 15, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)