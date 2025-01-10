Mangaluru (Karnataka) Jan 10 (PTI) To facilitate public viewing of a rare celestial event, Pilikula Regional Science Centre (PRSC) in Mangaluru will organise a special telescope observation session on January 11, from 6.30 pm onwards.

Enthusiasts will have the opportunity to witness Mars, Jupiter, Venus, and Saturn, along with a detailed view of the Moon's craters, said a PRSC release issued on Friday.

While some can be seen with the naked eye or binoculars, the experience is enhanced when observed through a telescope, the release added.

Additionally, visitors will be introduced to stars and star clusters by PRSC scientists.

