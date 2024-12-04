Srinagar, Dec 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached properties worth more than Rs 3 crore belonging to two alleged drug peddlers in Srinagar, officials said.

"Reinforcing the ongoing efforts against drug peddlers/smugglers, police in Srinagar has attached properties worth more than Rs 3 crore belonging to two drug peddlers under Section 68 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," a police spokesman said.

Giving details, he said the police attached a three-storey residential building belonging to Abdul Ahad Bhat at Banpora Batamaloo worth Rs 65 lakh.

Bhat is accused of selling drugs to the youth of the region for which a case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Shaheed Gunj police station.

In another case, police attached a three-storey residential building belonging to Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, father of Jan Manzoor Bhat from Natipora, at Umer Lane Azad Basti valued at Rs 2.5 crore, the spokesman said.

Jan Manzoor Bhat is also a drug peddler involved in selling narcotics to the youth of the area, and a case stands registered against him at the Chanapora police station.

Both the properties were acquired using proceeds of illegal narcotics trade, the spokesman added.

In compliance with Section 68 of the NDPS Act, the immovable properties shall not be transferred/sold/purchased or otherwise dealt with without the prior permission of the competent authority, the spokesman said.

The action underscores the commitment of J-K Police in eradicating the drug menace and dismantling the infrastructure supporting narcotics trafficking in the region, he added.

