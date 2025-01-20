Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) A police team visited a government school in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Monday to investigate the purported "objectionable" videos of a school headmaster and female teacher that surfaced on social media.

The teachers from the school in Gangrar area involved were suspended on Saturday following the incident, officials said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission for Pensioners: What Will Be Minimum Pension if Fitment Factor Raised to 2.86? Check Details Here.

District Education Officer (Elementary) of Chittorgarh, Rajendra Sharma, said he received an e-mail containing the videos showing the teachers inside the headmaster's room.

Following the e-mail, both were suspended and an inquiry was ordered, he said.

Also Read | How To Buy Trump Coin, Melania Coin? Check Step-by-Step Guide To Get $TRUMP and $MELANIA Cryptocurrency Tokens on Different Crypto Exchange.

A committee headed by the joint director of the education department conducted an inquiry at the school on Monday today, he added.

The videos were reported recorded by a hidden camera placed near the roof of the headmaster's room, Sharma said.

"It is not clear who placed the hidden camera there," he said, adding that the school has a total of nine, including seven female teaches.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)