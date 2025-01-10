New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) on Friday announced the appointment of Romesh Kumar Puri as its secretary general.

The IDSA represents the direct selling industry in India.

With a career spanning over 34 years in the Government of India, Puri has held various significant roles across multiple ministries and departments, as per a statement.

As a former Joint Director of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), he played a key role in the development of the upcoming e-commerce policy and the national retail trade policy, among other critical initiatives, it said.

