Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 23 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested the suspect in the killing of a 30-year-old woman in Thiruvananthapuram two days ago.

Johnson Ouseph was arrested from Chingavanam area of this district, police said.

Also Read | What Is Centralised Pension Payments System? All About CPPS System As EPFO Eases Pension Disbursement Process for EPS Members.

Ouseph, who worked as a home nurse at a residence there, attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison when he realised the police were closing in on him.

He has been admitted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital, the police said.

Also Read | BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024: Results of 70th Combined Preliminary Examination Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

The suspect was a friend of the victim, Athira, on Instagram.

Athira, the wife of a priest who worked at a temple in the Venjaramoodu area of Thiruvananthapuram, was found dead with a deep cut to her neck on Tuesday.

The police had said that the attacker had stabbed her in the side of the neck and then dragged the knife, severing her jugular vein.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)