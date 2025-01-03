New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait here on Friday met AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, whose party governs Punjab where farmers have been sitting on a protest for months demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support price.

Tikait was accompanied by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and a delegation of city advocates.

The farmer leader told reporters he had met Kejriwal seeking lawyers' welfare, including transport facilities for them to commute from one court to the other.

"There were a few things that will be approved by the Cabinet after the party returns to power," Tikait said.

Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP of not talking to the farmers in Punjab.

He also claimed that the central government led by the BJP was preparing to implement the three repealed farm laws earlier revoked through a "backdoor" under the guise of policy.

