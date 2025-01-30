Villupuram (Tamil Nadu), Jan 30 (PTI) Tragedy struck a family of four when a six-year-old girl died due to drowning in a resort swimming pool near Marakkanam, during her birthday celebration, police said on Thursday.

The girl spent some time at the swimming pool at a resort along with her parents and ten-year-old brother. After some time, her mother took her back to the room. But the girl returned to the swimming pool, slipped and fell into it, said police.

Security guards present near the pool rescued the child and she was rushed to a private hospital in Ganapathichettikulam near Puducherry border where the doctors declared her ‘brought dead,' police said.

The Kottakuppam police, who have registered a case, said the girl's father Sushanth Thoubal, hailing from Uttarakhand, was working at a firm in Bengaluru. He had taken his family to Puducherry on January 26 on a holiday.

