Baghpat (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) Three people, including two brothers, were killed when their motorcycle was struck by an unknown vehicle here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday night on the Baraut-Budhana road in the Binauli area.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 7, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The siblings, Jagpal (45) and Satpal (35) along with Suraj (28) were riding a motorcycle when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. They all were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, Doghat Police Inspector Bachchu Singh said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Singh added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 7, 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)