New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two people, including a juvenile, members of an interstate arms supplier gang, official said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Mohit, he said.

Also Read | Who Is Prahlad Iyengar, Indian-Origin PhD Scholar Suspended by MIT Over 'Pro-Palestine' Essay?.

"We received information about the accused and a trap was laid in Saket area on December 7. The team apprehended both. We recovered two country made pistols and two bullets from their possession," said the police officer.

The accused disclosed that the weapons were procured from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, and intended for distribution in south Delhi.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 11, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)