Maharajganj (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) Two sisters travelling on a two-wheeler were killed after they were hit by a car here on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place on the Mahrajganj- Gorakhpur Road, SHO, City police station, Satendra Rai told PTI.

The sisters -- Noor Aysha Khatoon (28) and Aysha Khatoon (30) -- were going to a market on a two-wheel when they were hit by a car, Rai told PTI.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, he added.

