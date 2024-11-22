Mathura (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A Class-10 student allegedly committed suicide at his home, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night when the boy's family had gone to attend a wedding ceremony in the city.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Govind Nagar police station Devpal Singh Pundir said that Prashant (17), the minor son of Chitra Sen Mahor, a resident of Mahavidya Colony, committed suicide by hanging himself.

The family members told the police that on Wednesday night, Prashant's father had gone out and his mother had gone to attend a wedding ceremony along with her younger son. Prashant was alone at home when he hanged himself, Pundir said.

No suicide note was found on the spot. The reason behind the extreme step is under investigation, Pundir added.

The post-mortem was conducted on Thursday and the body was handed over to the family, police added.

