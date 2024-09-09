Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) One person was killed and five others were injured after two cars collided head-on on the Muzaffarnagar-Budhana road on Monday, police said.

Circle officer (Budhana) Gajendrapal Singh told reporters that the deceased was identified as Shyam Lal (65) of Uttarakhand.

The incident occurred when two cars collided head-on the Muzaffarnagar-Budhana road, killing Shyam Lal and injuring five others, Singh said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and the injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, Singh added.

