New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Vedanta Aluminium on Wednesday said it has entered into a partnership with PwC India for restoration of habitats and carbon reduction in Jharsuguda, Odisha.

Under this partnership, PwC India will design and help put into action the initiatives like implementation of advanced carbon sequestration projects aimed at generating carbon credits for further offsetting emissions.

Moreover, it will also distribute energy-efficient cooking stoves in local communities to reduce biofuel usage, the company said in a statement.

