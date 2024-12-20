Chennai, Dec 20 (PTI) Visteon Corporation, a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics and connected car solutions, has inaugurated a new Global Capability Centre in Kolkata, its seventh facility in India, an official said.

The Nasdaq-listed company plans to hire over 500 engineers at the facility within the next two to three years.

The centre will specialise in Android-based infotainment systems, autonomous vehicle solutions, cybersecurity, multimedia, remote project management, and cloud technologies, positioning itself as a Centre of Excellence.

"India has been central to our strategy for over 20 years, with more than 2,000 of our people driving automotive innovation. The new centre strengthens our focus on Android-based automotive solutions and expands our fastest-growing product portfolio," said Sachin Lawande, President and CEO of Visteon.

"At Visteon, we meet talent where it is, and we are excited to strengthen our team with Kolkata's engineering expertise. We also look forward to collaborating with the city's top universities to support the evolving needs of automakers worldwide," he added in a company statement on Friday.

India plays a vital role in Visteon's global operations, with advanced technical centres in Chennai, Goa, Bengaluru, Pune, Trivandrum, and Coimbatore.

The Kolkata facility has been designed as a US Green Building Council LEED Platinum-certified centre, featuring solar panels and water recycling systems to promote energy efficiency and sustainability, the company stated.

