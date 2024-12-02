Hyderabad, Dec 2 (PTI) A woman constable was found allegedly murdered by her brother here on Monday, police said.

The incident happened when the woman working at Hayathnagar police station was on her way to duty on a two-wheeler, a police official at Ibrahimpatnam police station said.

The accused, who was in a vehicle, hit the woman's two-wheeler and later slit her throat with a knife, the official said based on preliminary investigation.

The woman recently had a love marriage and her brother is suspected to have killed her, police said, adding further investigation is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)