New Delhi, August 29: Ganesh Chaturthi, which will begin on August 31 this year, is celebrated with much pomp and zeal in several states across the country and 2022 marks the return of its celebration after 2 years of COVID-induced restrictions. Also known as Ganeshotsav, this auspicious ten-day starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date: When Is Ganeshotsav Starting in Maharashtra? Know Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Grand Religious Festival and Cultural Event Celebrations.

People bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, pray to the Lord and observe rituals during this festival. With 2022 bringing back the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and only 2 days left for the occasion, preparations are in full swing across the nation. Let's take a look:

Haridwar, Uttarakhand

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Preparations (Photo Credits: ANI)

Preparations of Lord Ganesh's clay idols are in full swing by artisans in Haridwar ahead of the upcoming festival. These idols of different colours are in high demand by people

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Preparations (Photo Credits: ANI)

In Bhopal, to save the environment, an artisan is preparing Ganesh idols from sago and black pepper seeds, making it 100 per cent eco-friendly as no colour is used in it.

Vadodara, Gujarat

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Preparations (Photo Credits: ANI)

In Vadodara, artists are giving final touches to the Ganesh idols as they are in their final stages, ahead of the Ganeshotsav celebrations. These artists get orders according to the theme of the pandal and this time it is Ram and Shiva.

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Preparations (Photo Credits: ANI)

In Jabalpur too, the idols are being given the final touches, following which they will be painted in bright colours for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Surat, Gujarat

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Preparations (Photo Credits: ANI)

Late night on August 28, a Ganesh Yatra was organised by Lord Ganesha devotees in Surat, where they gathered for the celebration in huge numbers.

Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Preparations (Photo Credits: ANI)

Pandal decorations are in full swing ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, and people are excited to celebrate the festival after two years as the BMC has allowed it. This year, there will be no restriction on visits to the pandals for 'Darshan.

Thane, Maharashtra

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Preparations (Photo Credits: ANI)

A 120-feet high replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple is being constructed in Thane's Dhamankar Naka area in Bhiwandi. Earlier, the first look of the Chinchpokli Chintamani idol of Lord Ganesh was unveiled in Mumbai amid a huge crowd.

Dibrugarh, Assam

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Preparations (Photo Credits: ANI)

Preparations for Lord Ganesh's clay idols are also in full swing in Assam's Dibrugarh ahead of the festival. Currently, the sculptors are busy day and night in making the idol of Ganapati.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Greetings, Ganeshotsav Quotes & Wishes for Vinayaka Chaturthi

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)