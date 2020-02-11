Mumbai Ranji Debacle Discussed in MCA's Apex Council Meeting

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Mumbai's Ranji Trophy debacle this season was among a host of issues discussed at the apex council meeting of Mumbai Cricket Association held here on Tuesday.

This is the second straight season when the 41-time Ranji champions have failed to make it to the knockout stage of the premier domestic cricket tournament.

"The performance of the Ranji coach (Vinayak Samant) was discussed. The last game versus Madhya Pradesh starts tomorrow after which a call will be taken. Samant's contract ends in May," a senior MCA official present at the meeting told PTI.

Another official said franchise owners of MCA's T20 Mumbai League have raised complaints about the private firm with whom the MCA has a tie-up for organizing the league.

"A meeting of all stakeholders will be called and the issue will be resolved amicably," the official said.

