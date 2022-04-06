Filmmaker Nancy Meyers will return to the director's chair with an upcoming movie for streaming service Netflix. The filmmaker, known for giving hit rom-coms "The Parent Trap", "The Holiday", "Something's Gotta Give" and "Father of the Bride", will write, direct and produce the feature film, Netflix said in a press release. Teddy: Kid Cudi to Write and Direct and Feature in Netflix's Upcoming Film.

The comedy is not yet titled and the logline is being kept under wraps. Meyer's previous directorial effort was the 2015 movie "The Intern", headlined by Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. Oscar-Winning Filmmaker John Ridley to Write and Direct a Paranormal-Thriller For Blumhouse.

Over the last 40 years, Nancy Meyers has blessed movie lovers with iconic characters, quotes, and kitchens. Now, the writer/director behind The Parent Trap, Something's Gotta Give, The Holiday, and It's Complicated will write, direct and produce her new feature film for Netflix! pic.twitter.com/Nc4IEL3vTp — Netflix (@netflix) April 5, 2022

The filmmaker earlier worked with Netflix in 2020 to release the short film "Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)", bringing together the cast of "Father of the Bride" and "Father of the Bride Part II" as well as De Niro, Florence Pugh and Ben Platt for a very special Banks family reunion that benefited World Central Kitchen.

