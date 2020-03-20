Nirbhaya Case: Preparations Complete at Tihar Jail for Execution of 4 Convicts

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Preparations for the hanging of four 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convicts are complete in the Tihar Jail ahead of the 5:30 a.m. hanging on Friday.Out of the four convicts, Mukesh Singh and Vinay Sharma had dinner on Thursday and only Mukesh's family came to meet him, Tihar officials said.Sources said that hours before their execution, all four accused - Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh - have started behaving hysterically.While Vinay Sharma was speaking incoherently, Pawan hurled abuses at the prison staff, sources said. Pawan also refused to take dinner. So did Akshay Thakur.The four convicts have been placed separately in four different cells under tight security.Meanwhile, a poster has been put outside Tihar Jail ahead of execution.The four convicts, along with two others including Ram Singh and a juvenile, had raped and brutally tortured a 23-year-old paramedic student on a moving bus in south Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012.The victim, who was accompanied by her friend, was thrown out of the bus. Thirteen days later, the victim succumbed to her injuries on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.The juvenile was sent to a reform facility and released after three years.On January 7, a Delhi court issued a death warrant against all four convicts for their hanging on January 22. But the hanging could not take place. Their hanging was also fixed for February 1 and March 3. (ANI)

