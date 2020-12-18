Noomi Rapace, popular for films like The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and Prometheus, has come on board to feature in the new film adaptation of Shakespeare's play Hamlet. The film will be helmed by Ali Abbasi, known for directing Border, the Oscar-nominated sleeper hit. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Icelandic writer Sjon, who co-wrote Robert Eggers' upcoming The Northman, is working on the script. "Hamlet", the play in which the titular Danish prince enacts bloody revenge on his uncle for killing his father and marrying his mother, has been a dream project for Rapace, the Scandinavian actor said. Nice White Parents: Issa Rae, Adam McKay Team Up for Series Adaptation of New York Times’ Podcast at HBO

"'Hamlet' is a dream project in its purest and most explosive way. I've been hoping, dreaming, wishing for this as long as I've been an actress. I base this as much on the material as on the creative alliance that surrounds it... To take on a Danish story with a Scandinavian touch and bring it out into the world with this group of people is a dream," she said. Abbasi said it was time to make "Hamlet" great again. "Shakespeare stole the Hamlet story from us. Now it's our turn to claim it back and make a version so insane and so bloody that it makes him turn in his grave," the director quipped. Metal Gear Solid: Oscar Isaac to Lead Sony Pictures’ Movie Adaptation of the Popular Video Game

Abbasi will reunite with his "Border" producers Meta Film for the project. Meta Film's Stine Meldgaard Madsen will produce in collaboration with Boom Films.

Details of the project are still under wraps but principle photography is set for autumn 2021. "Hamlet" has been adapted for the screen numerous times, including Franco Zeffirelli's 1990 version starring Mel Gibson as Hamlet, Michael Almereyda's take with Ethan Hawke in the title role and Kenneth Branagh's four-hour version from 1996.

