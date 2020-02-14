Opposition Attacks Nagland Govt over Law and Order Situation

Kohima, Feb 14 (PTI) Opposition Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) on Friday attacked the state government on the law and order situation in the northeastern state, alleging that transporters from other states are reluctant to send trucks in Nagaland due to extortion and harassment by some groups.

Participating in the budget discussion in the Assembly, opposition leader T R Zeliang reminded the government that "all is not well in spite of Nagaland being awarded the best performing law and order state" by a private organisation last year.

Referring to a recent incident at Lamhai-Namdi village in Peren district where gunmen in a mob fired indiscriminately, he said no report of the action taken on those troublemakers was tabled.

He also alleged that the transporters from outside the state are "unwilling to send their trucks here due to extortion which is rampant" and the government has "turned a blind eye to all these".

The goods which are now unloaded in Assam's Khatkati are taken into the state from trucks hired from Nagaland, causing a negative impact in the state's economy, he said. PTI

