Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Gets off to a Damp Start

California [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): The 92nd Academy Awards got off to a wet and damp start as rain played spoilsport and soaked the tents outside the Dolby Theatre, causing leaks on the red carpet.However, the organisers were up to the task as trashcans draped in red fabric were placed on the red carpet to catch the falling water. Other staff members did their best to clear the pools, which were formed above the tent, reported Variety.During the ceremony, the Oscars will be presented in 24 categories.The 92nd Academy Awards are produced by Lynette Howell Taylor ("A Star Is Born") and Stephanie Allain ("Dear White People").Glenn Weiss is serving as director.All the arrangements have been taken care of as Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is working towards wrapping the Dolby Theatre in multiple cordons of security.Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads the nomination list with 11 spots, while Netflix's drama 'The Irishman' and Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' have received ten nominations each.Sam Mendes's war drama '1917' has ten nominations while Noah Baumbach's divorce saga 'Marriage Story' has seven nominations.South Korean film 'Parasite' has gained six nominations--Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing.The Hollywood's biggest awards are being held without a host for the second year in a row. (ANI)

