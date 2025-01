New Delhi, January 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday launch several railway projects, including the Jammu railway division and a terminal station in Telangana via video conferencing. Modi will inaugurate Charlapalli New Terminal station in Telangana and lay the foundation stone of Rayagada railway division building of east coast railway. According to a statement, the Jammu division will fulfil the long pending aspiration of the locals by improving their connectivity to other parts of India. PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Sahibabad-Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat Corridor: Key Facts You Need To Know About Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Stretch.

The new division will create employment opportunities, infrastructure development, promote tourism and lead to overall socio-economic development of the region, it said. It will comprise the following sections: Pathankot-Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla (423 route km), Bhogpur-Sirwal-Pathankot (87.21 route km), Batala (excluding)-Pathankot (68.17 route km) and Pathankot-Joginder Nagar (narrow gauge section, 163.72 route km). The total length of these sections will be 742.1 kilometres. PM Narendra Modi Allegedly Faces Teleprompter Malfunction, Stands Silent For Extended Moment During Rally in Rohini; AAP Shares Video.

At present, the Indian Railways operates 17 zones with 68 divisions across the country. With the creation of this division, the Indian Railways will have 70 divisions under its 17 zones. Charlapalli New Terminal station in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana has been developed as a new coaching terminal along with provision of second entry with a cost of around Rs 413 crore. The environment-friendly terminal, having good passenger amenities, will ease congestion on the existing coaching terminals in the city like Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda, the statement read.

