PSG Very Strong, Focussed: Tuchel Ahead of Clash Against Lyon

Paris [France], Feb 9 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said his team is 'very strong, very focussed' ahead of the clash against Lyon in Ligue 1."I feel that my team is very strong, very focussed. We have put in huge effort since the start of the year. We have won a lot, shown our desire to win, with performances from the whole team," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.PSG have been on a good run in Ligue 1 as they have won all their previous four matches. They also top the Ligue 1 points table with 58 points, nine points ahead of the second-placed club Marseille.Despite expressing confidence in his side, Tuchel said they need to respect Lyon's quality and it is always a challenge competing against such a club. "We are confident that we can continue. We need to be wary, we need to respect Lyon's quality. It's a huge match in France, it's always a challenge when you face teams like Lyon. It's always difficult, I hope we will be ready on Sunday and that we continue in this way," he said.PSG will compete against Lyon on February 10. (ANI)

