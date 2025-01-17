Amid concerns regarding Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan's well-being, Dr Nitin Dange from Lilavati Hospital on Friday confirmed that the actor was doing "extremely well" and was safe. He said that Saif Ali Khan has been shifted out from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Detain 3 From Staff Working in Bollywood Actor’s House Following Attack on Him.

However, his movements remain restricted. While speaking in a press conference, the doctors who operated on the actor said that he was out of danger and there was no issue of paralysis.

Saif Ali Khan’s Strength Praised by Doctor

#WATCH | Saif Ali Khan Attack Case | Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital says, "I was the first one to meet Saif Ali Khan when he came to the hospital. He was drenched in blood but he walked in like a lion with only his small kid, Taimur. Saif Ali Khan is… https://t.co/rAgwvEoZr8 pic.twitter.com/ZAolaDNpPB — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2025

Dr Niraj Uttamani said that he was the doctor who met Saif Ali Khan within the first hour of his injury. "He had blood all over. But he walked in like a lion with his child Taimur Ali Khan. He is a real hero. He is doing well currently. His parameters have improved. He is being shifted from the ICU to a special room. We will keep visitors in check. We want him to rest," he added.

Meanwhile, Dange said that they have advised him to take rest given the wounds on the back that can cause infection. Saif Ali Khan is fine and safe from any symptoms, he added.

"He is doing excellent. We made him walk. There was no problem or pain or any other symptoms. Looking at several parameters, including his injuries and wounds, he is safe to be shifted from the ICU. The only thing we have advised him is to take rest for some time, owing to the wounds, especially on his back that can cause an infection," Dange said.

The doctor further said that the injury to actors' spine has been repaired and thus, restrictions of movement and restriction on visitor's movements are recommended for faster recovery.

"His hands had two wounds. One of them was on the neck, which has been repaired via plastic surgery. I operated on his spine where the sharp object was lodged and from where the fluid was coming out. It has been repaired now," Dange told reporters after the news conference.

Earlier today, Mumbai Police said that they have taken possession of a portion of the blade extracted from Saif's back, while efforts to recover the remaining part are still underway. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attack on Actor Allegedly Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Due to His Connection in Blackbuck Poaching Case.

Mumbai Police on Friday detained one person in connection with an attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. The person has been brought to the Bandra police station for further questioning.

Mumbai Police also said that the accused involved in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was last seen near Bandra railway station and that the search is on to nab him. Police suspect that after the incident, the suspect caught the first local train in the morning and headed towards Vasai Virar. Mumbai Police teams are searching in Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar areas.