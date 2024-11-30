Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) No one can take away the "phenomenal achievements" of Ravichandran Ashwin but the Indian team management is preparing Washington Sundar for near future when the former calls time, feels another spin maestro Harbhajan Singh.

Ashwin, who with 536 wickets is second to Anil Kumble's 619 Test scalps for India but the next 84 victims could take time with young Washington suddenly becoming India's first-choice off-break bowler in the Gautm Gambhir era.

“I think that's what their (team management and selectors') long term plan is. Ravichandran Ashwin has done a phenomenal job playing for India in taking all those wickets in his career,” Harbhajan told PTI in an exclusive interview when asked if he sees Ashwin's younger Tamil Nadu statemate taking over the mantle of lead spinner.

Ashwin's age is certainly a factor that is being kept in consideration.

“But now that he is at that stage, at the age of 38, so that's why they have kept Washington Sundar with them (for) whenever R Ashwin will retire. The team thinks that they have to prepare Washington, so I think they are working on the same path,” the former off-spinner with 400 plus Test and 700 plus international wickets across formats aid.

Harbhajan spoke during the launch of a book titled “The Extraordinary Life of Kiran Dembla”, authored by filmmaker Dr Deepak Singh.

Harbhajan, who didn't play the WACA Test in 2008, said the win in the series opener at the Optus Stadium “doubled the joy”.

“It was (the) most important win for India because Perth has always been a very happy hunting ground for Australia,” he said.

“To beat them in their backyard is always very difficult, but this is a ground where the happiness of winning doubles because here they (Australia) consider themselves (to be) very strong at this venue.”

“So, well done to team India, they played phenomenal cricket and I hope this will continue and India (would) go on to win this series 4-1,” he added.

Harbhajan said winning the first Test notwithstanding, another Test in the series will set India on the path to the World Test Championship final but added that merely getting there would not be enough.

“If they win another game, I think India will definitely go into the WTC (final) but it's not important to reach there, it's important to win we will reach there,” he said.

Harbhajan heaped praise on India's stand-in captain for the Perth Test, Jasprit Bumrah, saying he commands a lot of respect in the dressing room for the man that he is.

“Bumrah is an amazing player, and of course, he has got a great mindset. I have been a huge supporter of Bumrah from Day One and he has got that very calm kind of personality,” he said.

“He knows his game and he is one of those guys who is a very likeable person in the dressing room. He commands a lot of respect in the dressing room so when such a person leads you from the front, the team obviously follows,” he added.

The former India player said while Bumrah was at the forefront, he singled out KL Rahul for his formidable batting at Perth in the first Test along with Yashasvi Jaiswal for India's triumph.

“To give credit, Jassi did a great job but along with that, Jaiswal (too),” he said. “KL Rahul… we talk so much about him, that KL is not making runs, this is not happening for him or that is not happening but in the end, you see, if you give a (long) run to a player — he is a quality player, KL Rahul — and I am so happy for him.”

Harbhajan hoped India will continue their momentum from Perth as they prepare for the next assignment in a day-night Test at Adelaide.

“Now Rohit (Sharma) and Shubman (Gill) will be back so the team will become even stronger. It's so good to see Team India the way they have played and I hope they will continue the way they have been playing and go on to win a series there,” he added.

