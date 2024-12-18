New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Basketball Federation of India (BFI) President Aadhav Arjuna on Wednesday said that the national body has entered into an agreement with USA's National Basketball Association (NBA) to start a school League in India.

"We have signed an agreement with the NBA to develop grassroots development programme for school league," Arjuna told PTI on the sidelines of the launch of Pro International Basketball League (InBL PRO U-25).

"We aim to link the school level league with the professional basketball league and in five years we will see results."

Pro International Basketball League (InBL PRO U-25) will start on January 15, 2025 and it will see participation of six franchises.

Arjuna said that the BFI is working on having a two-tier league system in India.

"We are launching the under 25 league, but we will also be launching another professional league soon. Just like in Australia, New Zealand and USA, we also can have multiple leagues, this would be beneficial for the players," he said.

He explained that a well functioning league system can bring in the required investment in basketball

"In order to develop our basketball talent, for sports science and technology, investment to the tune of Rs 100 crore is needed which is not a small amount.

"Hence corporate support is needed and that would come on through the league system. Once the league starts, we would be able to invest in grassroots programmes. For example, in hockey huge investment was made and we see positive results."

Arjuna emphasized that besides being a financial boon for the players, the league will upgrade coaching standards in India

"The league will financially support the players very well. 12 top foreign coaches will be associated with the franchises which would eventually help our Indian coaching system as well.

"With world class training methods, coaching in India will become more technology-savvy, and eventually the academy system will get developed due to such franchise based league."

The final four matches of the league will take place in Abu Dhabi in March 2025.

The franchise auction will take place on January 9, 2025. Both Indian and foreign talent from USA, Australia, New Zealand and other countries will go under the hammer.

The league is being organised by the Captains Professional Basketball Pvt Ltd (CPBL) in partnership with the BFI.

