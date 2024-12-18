As the FIFA Club World Cup now being a 32-team quadrennial competition, defending UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid are all set to play Liga MX team Pachuca in the final of the newly launched Intercontinental Cup 2024 final. The FIFA Intercontinental Cup was first launched as the FIFA Club World Championship in 2000. After a pause between 2001 and 2004, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup returned in 2005 as the FIFA Club World Cup. Vinicius Jr Wins FIFA The Best Men's Footballer 2024 Award, Brazil and Real Madrid Football Bags Trophy For First Time.

This year, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup restarted with a new format, with the winners from each of the six confederations given the chance to win annual confederation-based titles. The third round, called the Challenger Cup, pitted Pachuca, the winners of the Derby of the Americas, against the African-Asian-Pacific Cup champions Al Ahly of Egypt. Pachuca won the match and qualified for the final against Real Madrid, who got a direct spot.

Real Madrid will look forward to the performance of Kylian Mbappe to win the Intercontinental Cup 2024. Mbappe suffered an injury during the game against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League, which raised concerns about his availability for this crucial match. Fans are eager to know whether Kylian Mbappe will be available for the Intercontinental Cup 2024. Fans, who want to know whether Mbappe will be fit to start will get the entire information here. Carlo Ancelotti Wins The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2024 Award, Real Madrid Boss Secures Prestigious Title for First Time.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Pachuca Intercontinental Cup 2024 Match?

Kylian Mbappe returned to training a couple of days ago. His return to training has provided a significant boost to Real Madrid. His involvement in the team’s preparations suggests he is edging closer to full fitness. The Frenchman’s recovery has been closely monitored by Real Madrid’s medical team and coaching staff. If Mbappe manages to train at full intensity without showing any signs of discomfort, manager Carlo Ancelotti will likely include him in the starting XI. Although no risk will be taken considering his long-term fitness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2024 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).