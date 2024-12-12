Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) on Thursday said the 6th National Ranking Pickleball Tournament will be held in Bhubaneswar from January 3 to 5.

This is the first time a pickleball event will be hosted in the eastern region of India.

Also Read | D Gukesh Wins FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates D Gukesh on Becoming Youngest Chess Champion, Says 'Historic and Exemplary'.

The tournament will bring together over 350 players across various age groups and categories, representing a significant milestone in the expansion of pickleball in India.

The tournament will see participants compete in various categories, including men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles, across different age groups: U14, U16, U18, Open, 30+, 40+, 50+, and 60+.

Also Read | D Gukesh Crowned Youngest Chess World Champion, Becomes Second Indian To Win Title After Beating Ding Liren in Thrilling FIDE World Chess Championship 2024.

The event promises intense competition as they vie for a prize pool of Rs 10 lakh.

To ensure a comfortable and seamless experience, all registered players will be provided with basic accommodation and meals throughout the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)