Mumbai, August 10: An all-round performance from Roston Chase helped West Indies secure a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second ODI at Tarouba on Monday. With this win, Windies have levelled the three-match series at 1-1. The match was curtailed due to rain. WI opted to field first for a 37-over-per-side match. Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals and at one point were reduced to 88/4 in 21.1 overs. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Pakistan Batter Gets Dismissed For Duck By Jaydon Seales During WI vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025.

It was contributions from Hussain Talat (31 in 32 balls, with four boundaries) and Hasan Nawaz (36* in 30 balls, with three sixes) which took Pakistan to 171/7 in 37 overs. Jayden Seales (3/23 in seven overs) was WI's top wicket-taker in the match, while Jediah Blades, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie and Chase got a wicket each.

After it started raining again, the revised playing conditions and target for the hosts were 184 runs in 35 overs. However, WI were reduced to 48/3, with Hasan Ali (2/35) and Abrar Ahmed (1/23) doing the initial damage to the West Indies.

It was a 54-run stand for the fourth wicket between skipper Shai Hope (32 in 35 balls, with two fours and a six) and Sherfane Rutherford (45 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) that brought the run-chase back on track for WI. Mohammed Nawaz (2/17) struck in quick succession to remove the duo, bringing the hosts to a tricky 107/5 in 21.2 overs. Hasan Nawaz Becomes 14th Pakistan National Cricket Team Player To Score Half-Century on One-Day International Debut, Achieves Feat During WI vs PAK 1st ODI 2025.

Roston Chase (49* in 47 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Justin Greaves (26* in 31 balls, with a six) formed a useful 77-run partnership to take the hosts to a five-wicket win with 10 balls in hand. Chase was given the 'Player of the Match' for his all-round effort.

