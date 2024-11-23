Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Nov 23 (PTI) Delhi Capitals newly-appointed head coach Hemang Badani believes in working silently in the background, and said the approach can yield rich dividends for the team in the upcoming IPL.

"I've earned my stripes to be here and I really feel that there will be good decisions made and good things that could happen for DC in the years to come," Badani said ahead of the IPL 2025 player auction to be held at the Abady Al Johar Arena here on November 24 and 25.

"You will see a lot more strategising, you will see a very silent coach, who works in the background. I prefer to let my work do the talking. I've been blessed with some success in the T20 cricket purely because I genuinely believe that I have the passion towards coaching, and I think I can make an impact," he added.

Speaking about his goal, the former India all-rounder said, "My end goal has always been to win.

"This primarily comes from my playing days where I didn't leave back a legacy. I want to leave a legacy as a coach. I will do my best to win the title for DC," he said.

