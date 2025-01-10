New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The men's football tournament of the 38th National Games will take place from January 30 to February 7, while the women's event will be held from January 29 to February 6, the sport's apex body in the country said on Friday.

Matches will be held at the Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex and District Sports Complex in Haldwani. Uttarakhand is hosting the games.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Final 2025 After Los Blancos Beat Mallorca 3-0.

The draw and fixtures for men's and women's football tournaments were announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Both events will feature eight teams each -- hosts Uttarakhand and seven best sides from the 77th National Championship for Santosh Trophy 2023-24 (held in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh) and 28th Senior Women's National Championship for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy 2023-24 (held in Kolkata, West Bengal).

Also Read | Everton Manager Sean Dyche Sacked, Hours Later Team Moves Into FA Cup Fourth Round With 2-0 Win Over Peterborough.

The National Games will be held from January 28 to February 14. It will be the first time the event is being hosted by Uttarakhand, giving the state an opportunity to showcase its potential in organising large-scale sports events.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)