New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Trouble is brewing in Indian football administration as some state units are planning to express no confidence on All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey over the controversies plaguing the national body, though there's still lack of clarity over the legal basis of such a move.

A top office bearer of a leading state unit claimed that more than 20 units (out of 36 the AIFF has) have agreed to write to the national body to call a Special General Body Meeting (SGM) to move a no confidence motion against Chaubey.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"In 10 to 15 days, we are writing to the AIFF to call a SGM and we will move a no confidence motion against the president. We will write a common letter and 24 or 25 state units will sign it," the official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Indian football has been sliding downwards for some time, there has been controversies one after another. So, we thought it's time to act," said the official whose state has produced many India international players over the years.

Also Read | Wolves vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"The AIFF will have to call the SGM within 60 days of the receipt of our request, since the request will be made by more than one-third of the total state units."

Another top official of a high-profile state agreed that such a move could have been afoot but said his association was not directly involved.

"Talks of mismanagement in the AIFF have been going on for a long time now. I knew about the plan but there has been no official move from our state unit," he said.

"Be it the Santosh Trophy or the I-League, there has been a lot of criticism regarding the organizational aspects. The sacking of Igor Stimac could have been handled better and has financially impacted the AIFF. Why was there a clause of a USD 400,000 settlement?"

A former official, who had wielded a lot of clout in the AIFF, admitted to the plans of the state units against Chaubey, but also warned about lack of legal basis.

"Yes, there has been planning, no doubt about that, and about 25 state associations are considering it. However, when and where it will happen is still unclear," he said.

"But, an elected president cannot be removed in a special general meeting. You can always question him, put pressure on him and crucify him during the meeting, but there is no clause in the constitution that can force the president to step down.

"The constitution is currently with the court, which is yet to finalise it," he added.

The matter of the AIFF Constitution is pending before the Supreme Court. The apex court, in its order on May 2, 2023, had appointed retired SC justice Nageswara Rao to oversee framing of the new constitution after taking into consideration the suggestions, comments and observations of all stakeholders.

This was after a Committee of Administrators (CoA) appointed by the apex court in May 2022, comprising Justice (retired) Anil R Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner of India SY Quraishi and former India captain Bhaskar Ganguly, submitted to the SC the final draft constitution of the AIFF.

The CoA was constituted by the SC after the apex court ousted the dispensation led by former AIFF President Praful Patel for not holding elections on time.

The current Chaubey-led office office bearers of the AIFF was elected in September 2022.

As the AIFF constitution is still yet to be finalised and approved, there is no clarity on how the state units will move the planned no confidence motion against Chaubey.

Item number 4 of the 2017 constitution before of the AIFF says that "The Executive Committee shall convene a Special General Body Meeting if one-third of the Member Associations make such a request in writing. The request shall specify the items for the agenda.

"A Special General Body Meeting shall be held within 60 (sixty) days of receipt of the request."

But the same 2017 constitution seemed to be silent on how the incumbent president would be removed through a move like no confidence motion.

Article 46 of the 2017 constitution lists conditions under which the president (or any member of the executive committee) ceases to hold office.

Some of them are: he or she ceases to be a citizen or resident of India; has given a false declaration in the nomination form for election; submits resignation; is declared a defaulter for non-payment of dues or moneys owing to AIFF; has been charged by a court of law and charges have been framed in a non-bailable offence or is found guilty of an offence and sentenced in respect thereof to imprisonment for not less than 6 (six) months, and a period of 5(five) years has not elapsed from the date of expiry of the sentence; is found to be of unsound mind by a Court of competent jurisdiction and the finding is in force.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)