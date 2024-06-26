Georgetown (Guyana), Jun 26 (PTI) India skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said his team is focussed on staying calm and keeping things simple in the high-pressure T20 World Cup semifinal against England here, acknowledging that it has battled a fear of failure in the past.

The Indian team would look to extract revenge in the clash against England for the crushing 10-wicket loss it endured in the 2022 semifinal of the mega-event at the Adelaide Oval.

"It is a bit of both," said Rohit when asked whether his side has been let down by fear of failure or bad luck in its past quests for a world title.

"We want to treat this as a normal game. We don't want to be talking about that it is a semifinal. We are enjoying each other's company and we need carry on. It is a knockout game. If you think too much it doesn't help," he asserted.

The 27-year-old Mumbaikar said he expects his teammates to play smart cricket on Thursday.

"Honestly not a lot has changed since 2022. We have tried to play with free mind, T20 and ODIs as well. It all depends on conditions which were challenging throughout the tournament here," said Rohit at the pre-match press conference.

"We want to be a smart cricket team. I have kept things simple personally and for the players as well. We have done well with role clarity and rely on the players making good decisions on the field.

"Everyone knows they need to get the job done. We don't need to change from 2022 to 2024," he said, explaining the team's philosophy.

Rohit had led the charge against Australia with a blistering 41-ball 92-run knock in the crucial Super Eight stage game. The skipper said what has worked for him over the years is staying clam.

"It is important to stay cool and calm. Staying calm has worked for me over the years. Sometimes you can lose cool as well. I am happy to let you do what you want but if is at cost of the team then I won't let it happen. Indian cricket teams is always under pressure. Most of the guys are used to it."

The wickets in the Caribbean are aiding spin bowling but Rohit remained non-committal on whether the side will be packed with four spinners. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel have done extremely well so far in the West Indies-leg of the tournament.

"We will see assess the conditions and then take a call on four spinners. We will see."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)