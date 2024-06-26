A repeat of the semifinal from two years ago is on the cards when India take on England for a place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. It was a completely one-sided run chase the last time these two teams squared off at the T20 World Cup, with England riding on the then-opening partnership between skipper Jos Buttler and Alex Hales to chase down India's 169-run target with 10 wickets remaining and without breaking a sweat. England would then go on to become the champions, beating Pakistan in the final. Two years later, these heavyweight sides are at a crossroads as they take on each other with a place in the final on the line. And this time, India would eye redemption for that loss. IND vs ENG Match, Georgetown Guyana Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Clash at Providence Stadium.

India have been superb in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and it is time that the Rohit Sharma-led side take their performance up by another notch. Having remained undefeated so far, India will want to put their best foot forward and avoid a heartbreak at yet another ICC event. For the Men in Blue, everything seems to be clicking. The opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has not flourished like many thought it would but the team management is expected to stick the same combination, banking on the experience of both these players to come good. Rohit turned the game around completely, scoring 92 runs off only 41 balls against Australia, a knock which proved to be the difference-maker. His aggression at the top of the order is something India would rely heavily on. On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah has been phenomenal and so has Arshdeep Singh, who has picked up early wickets regularly so far. Kuldeep Yadav, ever since being included in the playing XI, has not put a foot wrong and he will be key in containing the English batters in this match. What Happens if India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal Match Is Washed Out Due to Rain in Georgetown, Guyana? Who Will Qualify for Final?

England on the other hand, have suffered a couple of blips en route to the semifinals but that hardly makes a difference now. Having been completely outplayed by Australia in the group stage, Jos Buttler and co showed a lot of character to bounce back and seal a Super 8 spot. In the Super 8, Buttler and his men lost to South Africa by just seven runs in a close run chase but wins over West Indies and USA pushed them through to the semifinal. The defending champions will once again rely on a quick start provided by Phil Salt and Buttler at the top of the order. Harry Brook in the middle-order has been excellent and so has Moeen Ali. On the bowling front, hat-trick hero Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid would be ones to watch out for.

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

India and England have faced each other 23 times in T20Is. India have a slight edge over England, having won 12 times as compared to England's 11. Both teams have won two matches each in four T20 World Cup encounters. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England in Guyana.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Key Players

Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah Jos Buttler Phil Salt Adil Rashid Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Key Battles

The India vs England match presents fans with some interesting player battles. Jofra Archer vs Rohit Sharma is a contest that fans would look forward to. The Jasprit Bumrah vs Jos Buttler showdown is also going to be fascinating to watch.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Venue and Match Timing

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal match will be played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on June 27, 2024. The IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final match will begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Red-Hot India Seek Revenge Against Defending Champions England.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final match on TV in India. Disney Plus Hotstar has the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 online streaming rights in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final free live streaming in India.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Likely Playing XI

India National Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

England National Cricket Team: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c &wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2024 09:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).