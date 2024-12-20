Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) The International Health, Sports, and Fitness Festival (IHFF) began here on Friday with its biggest draw being a bodybuilding event and the winner of which would get a direct ticket to the prestigious Mr Olympia USA.

The three-day jamboree is expected to draw a massive crowd of over 4000 athletes, including 150 international competitors, 80,000 spectators, and industry leaders, the organisers said in a statement.

With over 200 exhibitors, it will be the world's largest health, sports, and fitness expo, the statement said.

The two main events are the Steadfast Nutrition Pro Show, Asia's biggest bodybuilding event and the Amateur Olympia, India's biggest bodybuilding tournament for amateur athletes, both sponsored by leading sports and wellness nutrition brand Steadfast Nutrition.

Steadfast Nutrition founder Aman Puri said, "By sponsoring these tournaments, we want to draw a clear road map for the success of Indian athletes at global level, make winning a habit for them and elevate Indian bodybuilding to global standards.

"Currently, only cricket, football, and hockey dominate the discourse around sports. We're determined to give an opportunity to more sports like bodybuilding to thrive in the country, which aligns with our vision of making India the world's sports capital by 2040."

"As the first and only brand in the country to introduce a pro show in 2022, Steadfast has paved the way for Indian athletes to compete in the world's most coveted bodybuilding championship - the Mr Olympia USA, giving them an opportunity to win there and earn substantial prize money, international recognition, and lucrative sponsorships," Puri added.

Both the Steadfast Nutrition Pro Show and the Amateur Olympia are organised under the aegis of the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB), the global governing body for bodybuilding championships, the statement said.

