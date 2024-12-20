Bayern Munich lock horns with RB Leipzig in Bundesliga 2024-25. The German giants occupy the top spot on the Bundesliga 2024-25 points table alright but their bid to reclaim the crown faced a bit of a setback when they lost to Mainz in their last game. Bayern Munich have a four-point lead over reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen and will look to further extend that with a win over RB Leipzig, placed fourth. RB Leipzig enter this contest against Bayern Munich on the back of a win over Eintracht Frankfurt on December 16 and they will look to keep that momentum going. A victory for them will see them surpass Bayer Leverkusen and move to the second place on the Bundesliga 2024-25 points table. Bundesliga 2024–25: Jacob Bruun Larsen Returns To Deny Borussia Dortmund Victory With Late Goal for Hoffenheim.

Ahead of the showdown against RB Leipzig, the good news for Bayern Munich is that Harry Kane, the top-scorer of Bundesliga 2024-25 with 14 goals, has recovered from his muscle injury and has trained with the team as well. The Bavarians also likely will have Alphonso Davies in the mix for selection in the team. However, Joao Palhinha, Manuel Neuer and also Kingsley Coman are among the ones who will continue to miss out on action, due to injuries.

For RB Leipzig, Yussuf Poulsen and Xavi Simons will not be available for selection due to injuries. Eljif Elmas and Castello Jr will miss this match as well. A lot of their goal-scoring responsibilities will lie with Luis Openda who is the club's top-scorer in the Bundesliga 2024-25, netting six goals so far. Benjamin Sesko is also a threat up front and he will aim at adding to his tally as well. Bundesliga 2024–25: Freiburg Survives Late Onslaught To Defeat Wolfsburg 3–2.

When is Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Match in Bundesliga 2024-25? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bayern Munich take on RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, December 21. The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena and it starts at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Match in Bundesliga 2024-25?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Match in Bundesliga 2024-25?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide Bundesliga 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans looking to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig live streaming can do so on the SonyLIV app and website, but would need to have a subscription for the same. Bayern Munich might find it tough against RB Leipzig but expect them to come out as 1-0 winners.

