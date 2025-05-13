Despite entering its third week of release, Thudarum maintains an exceptional hold at the box office, shattering records across the board. The film, marking the first collaboration between Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and director Tharun Moorthy, premiered on April 25 to critical acclaim and outstanding commercial success. ‘Thudarum’ Movie Review: Mohanlal Gets Fantastic Showcase of His Brilliance in Tharun Moorthy’s Gripping Fan-Tribute Thriller.

Remarkably, this achievement comes just weeks after Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan (released in March), with Thudarum outperforming its predecessor both critically and commercially. This dual success has earned Mohanlal a unique distinction - becoming the only Indian actor to deliver back-to-back INR 200 crore grossers within a single month.

'Thudarum's INR 100 Crore Milestone in Kerala

The film has now set another milestone as the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Kerala and the first to cross INR 100 crore in the state alone. ‘Thudarum’ Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax of Mohanlal-Tharun Moorthy’s Film and if It Would Lead to a Sequel.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films in Kerala:

1. Thudarum - INR 100 crore*

2. 2018 - INR 89.4 crore

3. L2: Empuraan - INR 87.2 crore

4. Pulimurugan - INR 84.2 crore

5. Aadujeevitham - INR 79.3 crore

(*Figures current as of reporting date)

Budget and Profitability of 'Thudarum'

Made on a modest budget of INR 28 crore (per reports), Thudarum's financial performance is particularly impressive. According to Sacnilk, the film has grossed INR 208 crore worldwide, resulting in an exceptional profit ratio.

By comparison, while L2: Empuraan holds the record as the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide (INR 266 crore), its INR 176 crore budget significantly reduces its profit margin. ‘Thudarum’ vs ’L2: Empuraan: 5 Reasons Why Mohanlal-Tharun Moorthy’s Film Is Better Box Office Performer Than Prithviraj Sukumaran Directorial.

Cast and Performances of 'Thudarum'

The film features an ensemble cast including Shobana, Binu Pappu, Thomas Mathew, Maniyanpilla Raju, Farhaan Faasil, and Arsha Chandni Baiju. Notably, it marks the acting debut of adman Prakash Varma, who has garnered praise for his portrayal of the main antagonist.

