Perth, Nov 22 (PTI) Scoreboard on Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

India 1st Innings:

Also Read | Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Former Players Ravi Shastri and Matthew Hayden Question Third Umpire's Decision To Rule KL Rahul Out in IND vs AUS 1st Test, Says 'When in Doubt; Don't Give Out'.

Yashasvi Jaiswal c McSweeney b Starc 0

KL Rahul c Carey b Starc 26

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Former West Indies Cricketing Stars Clive Lloyd, Shivnarine Chanderpaul in Guyana.

Devdutt Padikkal c Carey b Hazlewood 0

Virat Kohli c Khawaja b Hazlewood 5

Rishabh Pant c Smith b Cummins 37

Dhruv Jurel c Labuschagne b Marsh 11

Washington Sundar c Carey b Marsh 4

Nitish Kumar Reddy c Khawaja b Cummins 41

Harshit Rana c Labuschagne b Hazlewood 7

Jasprit Bumrah c Carey b Hazlewood 8

Mohammed Siraj not out 0

Extras: (B-4 LB-1 NB-4 W-2) 11

Total: (All out in 49.4 overs) 150

Fall of wickets: 1/5 2/14 3/32 4/47 5/59 6/73 7/121 8/128 9/144 10/150

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 11-3-14-2, Josh Hazlewood 13-5-29-4, Pat Cummins 15.4-2-67-2, Nathan Lyon 5-1-23-0, Mitchell Marsh 5-1-12-2. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)