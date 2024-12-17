Brisbane, Dec 17 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of day four of the third Test between India and Australia here on Tuesday.

Australia 1st innings: 445

India 1st Innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Mitchell Marsh b Mitchell Starc 4

KL Rahul c Steven Smith b Lyon 84

Shubman Gill c Mitchell Marsh b Mitchell Starc 1

Virat Kohli c Alex Carey b Hazlewood 3

Rishabh Pant c Alex Carey b Cummins 9

Rohit Sharma c Alex Carey b Cummins 10

Ravindra Jadejac Mitchell Marsh b Cummins 77

Nitish Kumar Reddy b Cummins 16

Mohammed Siraj c Alex Carey b Mitchell Starc 1

Jasprit Bumrah batting 10

Akash Deep batting 27

Extras (B-4, LB- 2, W-1, NB-3,) 10

Total ( For 9 wickets in 74.5 Overs) 252

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-6, 3-22, 4-44, 5-74 , 6-141, 7-194, 8-201, 9-213.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 24-3-83-3, Josh Hazlewood 6-2-22-1,Pat Cummins 20.5-2-80-4, Nathan Lyon 21-0-54-1, Travis Head 1-0-1-0, Mitchell Marsh 2-0-6-0. PTI

