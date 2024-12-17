Brisbane, Dec 17 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of day four of the third Test between India and Australia here on Tuesday.
Australia 1st innings: 445
Also Read | Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Cheteshwar Pujara Highlights Rohit Sharma's Struggles Against Australia, Says 'Change in Batting Position Affected His Rhythm'.
India 1st Innings:
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Mitchell Marsh b Mitchell Starc 4
Also Read | NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: Brendon McCullum Hails Tim Southee's Longevity As New Zealand Pacer Retires From Test Cricket (Watch Video).
KL Rahul c Steven Smith b Lyon 84
Shubman Gill c Mitchell Marsh b Mitchell Starc 1
Virat Kohli c Alex Carey b Hazlewood 3
Rishabh Pant c Alex Carey b Cummins 9
Rohit Sharma c Alex Carey b Cummins 10
Ravindra Jadejac Mitchell Marsh b Cummins 77
Nitish Kumar Reddy b Cummins 16
Mohammed Siraj c Alex Carey b Mitchell Starc 1
Jasprit Bumrah batting 10
Akash Deep batting 27
Extras (B-4, LB- 2, W-1, NB-3,) 10
Total ( For 9 wickets in 74.5 Overs) 252
Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-6, 3-22, 4-44, 5-74 , 6-141, 7-194, 8-201, 9-213.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 24-3-83-3, Josh Hazlewood 6-2-22-1,Pat Cummins 20.5-2-80-4, Nathan Lyon 21-0-54-1, Travis Head 1-0-1-0, Mitchell Marsh 2-0-6-0. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)