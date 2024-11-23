Rome, Nov 23 (AP) Marcus Thuram scored twice and defending champion Inter Milan routed Hellas Verona 5-0 to take the provisional Serie A lead on Saturday.

Inter moved two points clear of Napoli, which hosts Roma on Sunday with a chance to reclaim the lead. Atalanta could also move level on points with Inter with a victory at Parma later.

Inter was missing top striker Lautaro Martinez, who was out sick. But five goals in the first half made Lautaro's absence a non-issue.

Joaquin Correa opened the scoring 17 minutes in, Thuram then scored twice before more goals from Stefan de Vrij and Yann Aurel Bisseck.

Correa nearly added another in second-half stoppage time but his effort hit the woodwork.

Inter's only loss across all competitions this season was a derby defeat to AC Milan in September.

Milan was hosting Juventus later. (AP)

