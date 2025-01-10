Rajkot, Jan 10 (PTI) Ireland skipper Gaby Lewis won the toss and opted to bat in the first Women's ODI against India here on Friday.

India handed ODI debut to all-rounder Sayali Satghare, a right-arm pace bowler who also bats lower down the order.

The hosts have rested regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur and pacer Renuka Thakur for the three-match series with senior opening batter Smriti Mandhana leading the side.

The two teams are meeting each other after eight years. India last faced Ireland in a quadrangular series in South Africa in May 2017.

India have won 12 of the 13 previous ODIs outing against their rivals.

Teams:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu.

Ireland Women: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (c), Una Raymond-Hoey, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Coulter Reilly (w), Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire.

