Sylhet [Bangladesh], December 9 (ANI): Ireland Women won the third and final match of the ODI series against Bangladesh Women by four wickets at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday and completed a clean-sweep, as per the ICC.

The European side haven't lost a T20I series since, securing wins over the Netherlands, Zimbabwe, Thailand, and now Bangladesh.

The run also includes tied series against strong international outfits like Sri Lanka and England as well as 2024 T20 World Cup debutants Scotland.

Ireland's performances show rising competitiveness in the shortest format of the game.

Coming off a 3-0 ODI series loss to Bangladesh, Ireland turned it around in the T20Is series in Sylhet.

Skipper Gaby Lewis' quickfire 60 and Leah Paul's career-best unbeaten 79 helped Ireland get to 169/5 in the first innings. Orla Prendergast and Arlene Kelly then picked three each as regular strikes stifled the host's chase, and Ireland triumphed by 12 runs.

It was all Prendergast in the second T20I, as the all-rounder first hit a useful 32 (25), which helped Ireland to 134/5.

She then ran through Bangladesh's top-order with the new ball, and with help from Kelly (2/10) and Laura Delany (2/16), the tourists cruised to a comfortable 47-run win.

In the third T20I on Monday (December 9), top-order efforts from Sobhana Mostary (45) and Sharmin Akhter (34) helped Bangladesh reach 123/7. Prendergast again led the bowling charge, finishing with a career-best 4/22.

Ireland started well, but struggled against Rabeya Khan (2/17) and Nahida Akter (1/26).

Delany held it out in the middle-order, however, and in the final over, Ireland needed a daunting 15 runs. Problems compounded when Kelly was run out, but Delany took strike and smashed a hat-trick of boundaries to secure Ireland a win off the penultimate ball.

Prendergast secured the Player of the Series for her 10 wickets and 54 runs in the series.

At the presentation ceremony, Prendergast lauded her side for sealing the chase and for their overall fight through the series.

"We showed just how good a side we are in each of those three games. And what a finish, that's the best way to finish. In every game [that] we have played, different players have stood up and put their hands up. It's a great place to be in our squad, to have so many good players throughout our batting line-up and so many bowlers who have come in and change the game," Prendergast said as quoted by the ICC.

This was Ireland's first-ever series win in Bangladesh, and also the first occasion where they have whitewashed the Asian nation in the format. (ANI)

