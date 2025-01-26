India U19 Women’s National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh U19 Women’s National Cricket Team Live Score: After a stunning performance in the group stage matches, India U19 side will start its Super Six group with a match against Bangladesh side. India U19 side won all three matches at the group stage while Bangladesh side won two out of three matches and finished second in Group D. Both sides met in the Asia Cup final in December 2024. India U19 side won the match and title with a comprehensive win over its neighbours. Vaishnavi Sharma Hat-Trick Video: Watch Left-Arm Spinner Take Three Consecutive Wickets in One Over During India vs Malaysia ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Match.

India defeated West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia in the group stage matches with bowlers leading the side in the wins. Bangladesh won matches against Scotland and Nepal but went down against the Australian side. The Indian side has the best net run rate in the tournament and looks the favourite to defend the title with ease. Vaishnavi Sharma, Gongadi Trisha, and Ayushi Shukla starred for the Indian side so far. But as the tournament progresses, other players also need to step up their game. It will be interesting to see how the Indian side handle the revitalized Bangladesh side. Check out the India U19 Women vs Bangladesh U19 Live score and updates below.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Squads

India Women U19 Squad: Gongadi Trisha, G Kamalini(w), Sanika Chalke, Niki Prasad(c), Bhavika Ahire, Mithila Vinod, Aayushi Shukla, Joshitha V J, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Drithi Kesari, Anandita Kishor, Sonam Yadav

Bangladesh Women U19 Squad: Sumaiya Akter, Fahomida Choya, Juairiya Ferdous(w), Sadia Islam, Afia Ashima, Jannatul Maoua, Sumaiya Akther(c), Sadia Akter, Habiba Islam Pinky, Nishita Akter Nishi, Anisa Akter Soba, Mosammat Eva, Fariya Akter, Farjana Easmin, Arvin Tani, Maharun Nesa