Bambolim, February 11: Chennaiyin FC and head coach Bozidar Bandovic have mutually parted ways following their 0-5 defeat to FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday. Bandovic was in charge of the first team for 16 matches -- winning five, drawing four and losing seven.

The team's assistant coach Syed Sabir Pasha will take over in the interim. Pasha has served as the assistant coach to the first team since 2017. The former India international turned out for Indian Bank in his playing career from 1991 to 2007. Premier League 2021-22 Results: Diogo Jota's Brace Helps Liverpool to Maintain Title Pursuit; Magalhaes Gabriel Lifts 10-Man Arsenal Against Wolves.

"Over the years, we've lost and won. But as a club, losing like this is something we cannot stand by and watch. And for now, we have full confidence in Sabir to see the season through," the Club co-owner Vita Dani said in a statement.

Chennaiyin FC will next lock horns with Odisha FC on February 16.

