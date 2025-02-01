Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah in the men's category and left-hand batter Smriti Mandhana in the women's category were awarded the best international cricketers at the BCCI Awards 2025 on Friday, as per the Olympics.com.

Started in 2006-07, the BCCI Awards is an annual felicitation ceremony, where the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the country's governing body for the sport, honours standout performers from the preceding years.

It also bestows other honours like Lifetime Achievement awards to select individuals each year.

The Best International Cricketer of the Year (men), also called the Polly Umrigar Award after the legendary former Indian cricketer, and the Best International Cricketer of the Year - women, are the headline awards in the lot.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who bagged both the Best Men's Test Cricketer of the Year as well as the overall Best Men's Cricketer of the Year honours at this year's ICC Awards, was declared the Best International Cricketer of the Year (men) for 2023-24 by the BCCI.

Jasprit Bumrah enjoyed an incredible year with the ball. His 15 wickets and decisive match-winning spells were instrumental in India winning the T20 World Cup after 17 years and the Indian speedster was named the Player of the Tournament.

In Tests, he finished 2024 as the highest wicket-taker with 71 scalps in 13 matches. Only Kapil Dev has scalped more wickets for India in red-ball cricket in a single calendar year.

Jasprit Bumrah has now won the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award three times, having bagged the honour previously in the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons.

Only Virat Kohli has won the award more times - five - while Sachin Tendulkar and Ravichandran Ashwin have each won the award twice each. Shubman Gill had won the award for the 2022-23 season.

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana picked up her third Best International Cricketer of the Year (women) award to add to her honours from the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Mandhana enjoyed a standout year, especially in ODIs, where she scored 747 runs at an average of 57.46. She scored four ODI centuries in the calendar year, a new record in the women's game.

The Indian ace was also awarded the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year earlier.

Sarfaraz Khan won the Best International Debut (men) award while Asha Sobhana bagged the women's variant.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been bestowed with the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. The Master Blaster still holds the records for most runs scored in Test as well as ODI cricket.

The complete list of 26 awards was finalised by the BCCI on Friday while the official ceremony is scheduled in Mumbai on Saturday.

Here's a list of all winners at the BCCI Awards 2025:

Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award - Men: Sachin Tendulkar

Polly Umrigar Award - Best International Cricketer - Men: Jasprit Bumrah

Best International Cricketer - Women: Smriti Mandhana

Best International Debut - Men: Sarfaraz Khan

Best International Debut - Women: Asha Sobhana

BCCI Special Award: Ravichandran Ashwin

Highest Run-Getter in ODIs - Women: Smriti Mandhana

Highest Wicket-Taker in ODIs - Women: Deepti Sharma

Best Umpire In Domestic Cricket: Akshay Totre

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Run-Getter in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Kavya Teotia

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Vishnu Bhardwaj

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Best Woman Cricketer Senior Domestic: Priya Mishra

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Best Woman Cricketer Junior Domestic: Ishwari Awasare

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Hemchudeshan Jeganathan

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Highest Run Getter in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Lakshya Raichandani

MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Plate Group): Neizekho Rupreo

MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Run Getter in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Plate Group): Hem Chetri

MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Elite Group): P Vidyuth

MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Run Getter in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Elite Group): Aneesh KV

Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy (Plate Group): Mohit Jangra

Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy (Elite Group): Tanay Thyagarajan

Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Run Getter in Ranji Trophy (Plate Group): Agni Chopra

Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Run Getter in Ranji Trophy (Elite Group): Ricky Bhui from Andhra Pradesh was the winner.

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions: Shashank Singh from Chhattisgarh received this medal.

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Ranji Trophy: Tanush Kotian

Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments: Mumbai. (ANI)

