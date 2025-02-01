Harshit Rana's debut was just as sensational as it was controversial. The 23-year-old made an immediate impact after he was introduced as a concussion substitute as he picked up three wickets for 33 runs in his four overs to help India beat England by 15 runs in the IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 and win the series 3-1 with one game to spare. Moreover, he also took the crucial catch to dismiss Jos Buttler helping India bounce back in the game after Phil Salt and Ben Duckett's electrifying start in the powerplay. But his introduction as a 'concussion substitute' as a replacement for Shivam Dube stirred controversy with many stating that it was not a like-for-like replacement. Harshit Rana's Introduction as Concussion Substitute Replacing Shivam Dube in IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 Stirs Controversy, Fans Call It 'Unfair'.

An update provided by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on social media stated that Harshit Rana had replaced Shivam Dube as a concussion substitute in the second innings of IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 in Pune. Shivam Dube marked his comeback to the India national cricket team in style, smashing a 34-ball 50 that helped India post a competitive 181/9, a target which eventually turned out to be 15 runs too many for England. Shivam Dube, during his innings, was struck on his helmet by a delivery. In this article, we shall take a look at why Harshit Rana, despite being a pacer, was allowed to replace Shivam Dube, an all-rounder in the IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025. India Beat England by 15 Runs in IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025; Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Bowlers Help Hosts Take Unassailable 3–1 Lead

Why Was Harshit Rana Allowed to Replace Shivam Dube Despite Him Being a Pacer? Check Rules

Harshit Rana's inclusion sparked massive controversy with even Kevin Pietersen, who was on commentary at that time, stating that the decision was unfair. Several other former cricketers, like Michael Vaughan and also Sir Alastair Cook, expressed unhappiness with this decision. England captain Jos Buttler shared his thoughts on Harshit Rana coming on as a concussion sub, stating that it was not a 'like-for-like' replacement. Harshit Rana is a specialist bowling option while Shivam Dube bowls part-time and was not even guaranteed to be introduced into the bowling attack. Hence the outrage.

As per ICC's rules for Men's T20Is, clause 1.2.7.3 states, "The ICC Match Referee should ordinarily approve a Concussion Replacement Request if the replacement is a like-for-like player whose inclusion will not excessively advantage his/her team for the remainder of the match." Hardik Pandya Hits Magnificent No-Look Six to Complete 27-Ball Half-Century During IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Harshit Rana's inclusion, as many fans have claimed, was unfair as it gave India an additional specialist bowling option in place of Shivam Dube, who bowls part-time. However, a look at clause 1.2.7.4 might explain why Harshit Rana was allowed to come on as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube. It states, "In assessing whether the nominated Concussion Replacement should be considered a like-for-like player, the ICC Match Referee should consider the likely role the concussed player would have played during the remainder of the match, and the normal role that would be performed by the nominated Concussion Replacement." Check ICC's Concussion Rules Here.

In this case, the match referee might have kept into consideration the role that Shivam Dube would have played in the remainder of the match (second innings) where he would have likely bowled and fielded. Harshit Rana fulfilled exactly those roles for India in the second innings, which Shivam Dube would have done had he not suffered a concussion. Furthermore, the fact that both Harshit Rana and Shivam Dube are quick bowlers might have come into consideration, despite the massive gap in bowling quality between the two.

