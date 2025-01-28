New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) head coach Juan Pedro Benali has expressed his ambitions of achieving unprecedented success with the Highlanders (NEUFC), a report from the League's official website said.

As the team continues to improve under his guidance, Benali remains determined to take the club to greater heights in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Since the Spaniard took over the responsibilities of the head coach, NorthEast United FC have been growing towards an upward trajectory with revolutionary impacts as they won the Durand Cup in 2024, the first trophy in the club's history.

Despite narrowly missing out on the opportunity to qualify for the top six in his first-ever season with the club, the Highlanders demonstrated their fighting performance and unwavering determination under the guidance of Benali, which they've carried forward in the ongoing season.

NorthEast United FC is currently placed sixth in the league standings with 25 points from 17 games. The Highlanders, who found themselves in the playoffs for the first time in the last five years, are optimistic about crossing the line this time with Benali's stewardship.

They started the season with a remarkable Durand Cup triumph against heavyweight Mohun Bagan Super Giant, that too, at the opposition's home. Boasting rejuvenated spirits, Benali's men showcased their brilliance in the ISL as they are unbeaten in 13 of their 17 league games this season.

Benali, who was once known as the 'Lion of Sahara' in his childhood. Benali was brought into coaching under the supervision of Arrigo Sacchi at the age of 25. After his career as a striker in Spain and England didn't progress, he transitioned into coaching, gaining valuable experience with teams like Vissel Kobe, Ittihad Tanger, Sharjah FC, and the Finland national team.

The former assistant of Stuart Baxter, Benali believed coaching is an integral part of his life and the only thing that he is addicted to.

"Managing is poison. It's a drug. Some people cannot live without coffee, soft drinks, and social media. And my drug is here. Because I'm not with my son, my kids are here. I said let's go out of my comfort zone. And it was great!" Benali said in the recent episode of In The Stands, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

Going down memory lane, Benali reminisced about his early days at NorthEast United FC and revealed that the crystal-clear ideas of the club management and their urge for a never-say-die attitude on the pitch made him come to India.

"I remember, in the first week, I wanted to go back home. Before coming here, when I was having conversations with people in the club, they told me that Indian players and foreign players used to do things separately. And with Mandar (Tamhane) and John (Abraham), we decided, No more!" he shared.

"It was tough for the guys in the beginning to move into the full apartments. I said we need the cafeteria; we need to have breakfast together, we need to have lunch together, and dinner sometimes. We need to make a group. And to make everyone feel there's no difference between the head coach and the lady who cleans or the gentleman who cuts the grass. Our aim is to make NorthEast United FC as big as possible," Benali explained.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie, arguably NorthEast United FC's best foreign signing over the years, is taking the league by storm as he has been rewriting all the record books with his unique stats and successive goal contributions.

Ajaraie became the Highlanders' all-time top scorer with 15 goals in his debut season, surpassing one of the league's greats, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

When questioned about Ajaraie's signing in the summer transfer window and the words he had with the forward before signing the deal, Benali answered, "I remember Alaaeddine (Ajaraie) when he was playing in Berkane. When I went to manage Berkane, he had just left for another team, and I was mad! When our team played his team that season, we were in second position. And he killed us! He destroyed us!"

Despite being destructive on the field against the opponent's defenders, Ajaraie is a modest man who is respectful of all his teammates and coaching staff.

"He's (Ajaraie) very humble. When he scores, he goes and tells people thank you for working hard for me. Thank you for defending. Thank you for giving me the ball. He goes and expresses to everyone, Thank you for making me what I am," Benali expressed, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

Benali has been instrumental in nurturing young prospects and shaping them towards a bright future. From Jithin MS to Parthib Gogoi, Buanthanglun Samte to Macarton Louis Nickson, and Konsam Phalguni Singh to Thoi Singh, many young talents have been brought into the limelight at NorthEast United FC under the visionary eyes of Juan Pedro Benali.

"Indian players have quality; the problem is the decision of when to use that quality. By letting him make mistakes, don't show him the way in the beginning. Let him make mistakes. When does a child know when something is hot? When they get burnt from it. It's the same," he added.

"I think they have too much pressure. Everybody wants the results very quickly, and that's not good. And will that always not be the case with international football? Give them time! I don't teach my child to learn how to run before walking. Just trust them! They will give you everything. When they go from the national team, they need to prove themselves. They don't need to prove themselves!" Benali stated.

Benali has always been animated and proactive on the sidelines. However, the Spaniard lost his temper during their recent home match against Mohammedan SC, in which NorthEast United FC played to a goalless draw.

Reflecting on how he manages his emotions on the field, Benali remarked, "It's tough because, in the end, you're alone. Sometimes the nearest people who face my frustration are the staff and players. This is why sometimes I get angry. Poor guys, it's not their mistake; it's my mistake."

"I made a big mistake (after the MSC match). It's not good behaviour from a father, a coach, a friend, a mentor, or a brother. The way I behaved was not good at all. I apologized to the players; I apologized to the club. I apologized, but I said I will not change. If I need to shout again, I will shout at you, but it's not the manner to do it," Benali said.

The attitude and changes he has instilled in the Highlanders are evident, and if they maintain this momentum, NorthEast United FC are set to achieve even greater heights under his leadership in the future. (ANI)

