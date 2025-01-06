Thane (Mumbai) [India], January 6 (ANI): The 4th edition of the Jupiter Marathon Thane'25 concluded successfully today, bringing together 5,000 registered participants and over 9,000 attendees in a powerful demonstration of unity, fitness, and advocacy for organ donation.

Organized by Jupiter Hospital, the event began at 5:30 AM from Singhania School, Pokhran Road No. 1, Thane West, featuring three race categories - 5K, 10K, and 21K - catering to runners of all fitness levels.

This year's theme, "Step Up for a Cause: Promoting Awareness and Pledges for Life-Saving Organ Donation," resonated deeply with participants. Prominent figures such as Thane Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dumbare, who also ran the marathon, DCP Prashant Kadam, Ajay Thakker (Chairman and Managing Director of Jupiter Hospitals), S.K. Mathur (President, ZTCC Mumbai), and Bharat Shah (General Secretary, ZTCC) were in attendance to amplify the critical need for organ pledging and donation.

Speaking at the event, Ajay Thakker, Chairman and Managing Director of Jupiter Hospitals emphasized the marathon's mission as quoted by a Jupiter Marathon Thane press release, "Organ Donation got the grand stage it deserves. Jupiter Marathon 2025 managed to get such a crucial topic on the mainstream."

The marathon also featured engaging on-ground activities such as pledge stations for organ donation, information booths on brain death awareness, and motivational talks by transplant recipients and medical experts. Many participants pledged their commitment to 'My Organ Project,' aiming to provide a second chance at life for those in need.

The event concluded with an atmosphere of celebration, camaraderie, and hope for a healthier and more compassionate future. As the participants dispersed, they carried with them not just medals and memories but a renewed commitment to the cause of organ donation.

Jupiter Marathon Thane'25 has once again demonstrated the transformative power of running for a cause, proving that every step can lead to a brighter, healthier tomorrow. (ANI)

